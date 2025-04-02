Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

‘Extraordinary test of the rule of law’: Judge to decide whether to drop Eric Adams charges February 19, 2025 / 10:09

Judge dismisses Eric Adams corruption case with prejudice, ensuring it can’t be revived

The Trump DOJ sought to dismiss the case against the Democratic mayor “without prejudice,” meaning it wanted the option to revive the case in the future.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post