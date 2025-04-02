Judge dismisses Eric Adams corruption case with prejudice, ensuring it can’t be revived

U.S. District Judge Dale Ho on Wednesday dismissed New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ corruption indictment with prejudice, meaning the case cannot be revived in the future.

The Trump Justice Department had moved to dismiss the Democrat’s case “without prejudice” to have the option of reviving it, which would have given President Donald Trump leverage over Adams as the Trump administration seeks local cooperation to enforce its immigration priorities.

Ho summarized the DOJ’s position as the case should be dismissed because “(1) it is tainted with impropriety; (2) it is detrimental to national security and immigration enforcement; and (3) it was a weak case to begin with — but the Court should also allow DOJ to bring the prosecution back at any time, for essentially any reason.” The judge wrote that he “cannot and will not authorize such a result.”

“In light of DOJ’s rationales, dismissing the case without prejudice would create the unavoidable perception that the Mayor’s freedom depends on his ability to carry out the immigration enforcement priorities of the administration, and that he might be more beholden to the demands of the federal government than to the wishes of his own constituents,” Ho wrote. “That appearance is inevitable, and it counsels in favor of dismissal with prejudice.”

The Biden-appointed judge called the Trump DOJ’s approach “both unprecedented and breathtaking in its sweep” and “fundamentally incompatible with the basic promise of equal justice under law.”

But while he rejected the DOJ’s argument for how it wanted to dismiss the case, the judge ultimately felt constrained to dismiss it.

First, Ho said, the court’s main role here is protecting the defendant’s rights, and rejecting the motion outright would’ve gone against that principle. And second, the judge noted that he’d have no way to force the prosecution even if he wanted to.

“A court cannot force the Department of Justice to prosecute a defendant,” he wrote.

Ho called the Trump DOJ’s appearances-of-impropriety rationale “not just thin, but pretextual.”

Several federal prosecutors resigned rather than move to dismiss the case as ordered by then-acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, a former Trump criminal defense lawyer who appeared before Ho at a Feb. 19 hearing himself to argue for the dismissal. (Since then, fellow former Trump criminal defense lawyer Todd Blanche has been confirmed as deputy attorney general and Bove became the principal associate DAG.)