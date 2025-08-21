California’s state legislature approves redistricting plan in response to Texas effort

California’s Democratic-led legislature has passed the Election Rigging Response Act legislative package, which is aimed at redrawing the state’s congressional districts after Texas’ Republican-led House advanced its controversial new electoral map on Wednesday.

More than 50 Texas Democrats fled their state earlier this month to block voting, but the Texas GOP’s new gerrymandered map — designed to give Republicans five more seats in the U.S. House, ahead of next year’s midterm elections — could reach Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk as soon as Friday. Democrats and civil rights advocates say the map disenfranchises minorities and other voters.

Shortly after the Texas House advanced the map, California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on X: “Texas, it’s on.” After the legislation passed Thursday, he posted: “Let’s GO.”