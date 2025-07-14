Opinion

Education secretary pressed on cuts, Trump college crackdown June 6, 2025 / 04:11

Supreme Court allows Education Department to proceed with mass firings

The administration argued that U.S. District Judge Myong Joun overstepped when he granted a preliminary injunction in May.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

