Drastic cuts to NIH will halt brain research on the cusp of transformational treatments.

The National Institutes of Health is the largest supporter of biomedical research in the world. It pays for work that would never happen otherwise. But under the guise of efficiency, the federal government has halted $2 billion in federal research grants and is proposing a 40% cut to the NIH budget. Many of the most drastic cuts will halt brain research, including the Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies (BRAIN) Initiative, which helps map our most important and least understood organ. Worse, these cuts mean the government will quit a game that we are winning, cutting off promising research just as it’s about to make good on decades of investment and work.
These setbacks could derail future treatments and cures in ways that we may not be able to recover from for decades. At the American Brain Foundation, the organization I lead, we are fighting to fund research for all brain diseases, because curing one disease will help cure many others. We rely entirely on private philanthropy and receive no government funding, but our efforts depend on the scientific ecosystem that federal investment, especially from the NIH, makes possible. Government funding fuels the high-risk, high-reward research that leads to scientific breakthroughs. When that foundation is undermined, so are the hopes of the 1 in 3 people living with a brain disease or disorder — more than 114 million Americans.
Brain conditions affect every family — whether it is a daughter watching her mother slip into Alzheimer’s, a father navigating life with Parkinson’s, a teenager losing their footing to depression or epilepsy. These diseases don’t just steal memories or motor function, they steal futures, independence and joy from those who have these diseases and from their careers.
We are closer than we have ever been to transformational treatments and diagnoses. Thanks to advances in biomarkers, we’re closer than ever to predicting brain disease with the ease and accuracy that we do with heart disease. We are closer to new ways to detect and treat delirium, which affects 1 in 5 people in hospitals, doubles the risk of mortality and costs hospitals and patients billions. Also at risk is research on drugs to treat Alzheimer’s disease, uses of weight-loss drugs to treat dementia or addiction, blood tests for Parkinson’s disease and numerous others. And we are closer to treatments and lifestyle changes that can heal brains and protect healthy ones, using precision medicine and a better understanding of brain resilience.
The proposed NIH cuts threaten to stop this momentum dead. Promising projects will be shelved. Early-career scientists — many of whom give up lucrative medical careers to work in laboratories — will be driven out of research, and once someone leaves the lab for a clinical career, they rarely come back. A generation of discoveries could be lost — not because the science failed, but because the support did.