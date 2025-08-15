In sandwich-throwing case, AG Pam Bondi and the White House trip over inconvenient facts

It’s been a few days since Donald Trump militarized the nation’s capital, resulting in a great many arrests. One, however, stands out.

The defendant’s name is Sean Charles Dunn, but you might know him as “sandwich guy.” According to the criminal complaint filed against him, Dunn — a military veteran and Justice Department lawyer — had a confrontation earlier this week with a Customs and Border Protection agent. There was some shouting, culminating in Dunn, as the complaint put it, “forcefully” throwing a “sub-style sandwich” at the agent.

Former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, who’s now the top prosecutor in Washington, D.C., has charged the sandwich guy with felony assault. Dunn has also been fired from his job at the Department of Justice. (According to his lawyer, the government sent 20 police officers to his home on Wednesday night to take him into custody.)

Time will tell what, if anything, comes of this case, but take a moment to consider how some of the relevant players have talked about the alleged crime:

“Assault a law enforcement officer, and you’ll be prosecuted,” Pirro said.

“Assaulting a law enforcement officer is a crime. The Trump Administration will always stand up for law enforcement officers and hold those accountable who seek to do them harm,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said.

“If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you. … You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

Towards the end of the first “Zoolander” movie, Will Ferrell’s Mugatu character becomes overwhelmed by the madness around him. “Doesn’t anybody notice this?” the exasperated character says. “I feel like I’m taking crazy pills!”

I had a similar reaction seeing Team Trump’s reaction to the charges against the sandwich guy.

I can’t speak to the merits of the case against Dunn. Maybe the bread was stale, making the sub more dangerous? Maybe Dunn has the throwing strength of a major league pitcher? All of that will be sorted out in court.