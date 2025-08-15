Opinion

Bondi: Man who threw sandwich at CBO officer worked at DOJ August 14, 2025 / 01:28

In sandwich-throwing case, AG Pam Bondi and the White House trip over inconvenient facts

Top members of Team Trump targeted a guy who threw a sandwich at a federal agent. In the process, they seemed to forget all about Jan. 6.

Aug. 15, 2025, 9:55 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

