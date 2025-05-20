Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

‘Evidence is strong’: Trump legal advisers Jenna Ellis, Boris Epshteyn plead not guilty in AZ case June 18, 2024 / 05:25

How due process helps Trump-aligned defendants in the Arizona fake electors case

A state court judge cited the constitutional guarantee in deeming the prosecution’s grand jury presentation as inadequate.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
May. 20, 2025, 2:29 PM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post