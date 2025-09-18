Mahmoud Khalil closer to removal after DOJ immigration judge defers to Trump admin

An immigration judge who works for the Justice Department ordered Mahmoud Khalil’s removal to Algeria or Syria, but lawyers for the pro-Palestinian activist who’s been targeted by the Trump administration are still pressing for relief in an independent federal court.

Khalil’s attorneys laid out the latest in a New Jersey federal court filing Wednesday to U.S. District Judge Michael E. Farbiarz, a Biden appointee who has overseen some of Khalil’s litigation, which has been playing out in different courts following his March arrest. The lawful permanent U.S. resident argues that the administration has been retaliating against him for speaking out for Palestinians. (He was born in Syria and is a citizen of Algeria.)

Farbiarz ordered his release in June, finding Khalil wasn’t a flight risk or danger to the community, and the litigation has continued as the administration keeps pressing for his deportation.

The DOJ immigration judge, Jamee Comans, ruled Sept. 12 that Khalil isn’t entitled to a waiver of his removal. While noting factors in his favor like having family ties via his U.S. citizen wife and infant son, the immigration judge wrote that she “lacks authority to question foreign policy determinations” by the administration, which has claimed Khalil’s presence “has potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States.”

Comans said that deference alone precludes a waiver. Noting that Farbiarz previously precluded removal on that ground, she gave additional reasons as well, citing what she called Khalil’s “fraud” during the immigration application process when he “failed to disclose his involvement” in pro-Palestinian groups.

Khalil and his lawyers have rejected the fraud claim as a post-hoc justification to retaliate against him after Farbiarz ruled that he couldn’t be deported on the foreign policy ground. One of Khalil’s lawyers, Ramzi Kassem, said that when “the immigration prosecutor, judge, and jailor all answer to Donald Trump, and that one man is eager to weaponize the system in a desperate bid to silence Mahmoud Khalil, a U.S. permanent resident whose only supposed sin is that he stands against an ongoing genocide in Palestine, this is the result.” Kassem said the “plain-as-day First Amendment violation that also puts on sharp display the rapidly free-falling credibility of the entire U.S. immigration system.”

Play

In their Wednesday filing to Farbiarz, Khalil’s lawyers said the government’s continued pursuit of his removal based on what they called the “Post-Hoc Charge,” as well as what they called the “highly unusual developments” in his immigration proceedings, “is part and parcel” of the government’s retaliation “for his constitutionally protected expression in support of Palestinian rights.” They said it’s a “substantial threat” to his “liberty, family integrity and if ultimately removed, his physical safety.”