Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Mahmoud Khalil, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and the soul of America April 12, 2025 / 06:23

Mahmoud Khalil denied release by judge who had rejected main legal basis for his detention

The pro-Palestinian activist and former Columbia University student was arrested in New York in March.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post