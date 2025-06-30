Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

MSNBC EXCLUSIVE: Full interview with Mahmoud Khalil and his wife, Dr. Noor Abdalla June 28, 2025 / 22:24

Mahmoud Khalil calls out the ‘cruelty’ of detaining him during son’s birth

Khalil told the hosts of “The Weekend: Primetime” he's now dealing with the fact that he lost “one of the divine moments” with his wife and newborn son.

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post