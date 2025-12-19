Jury issues split verdict in finding Judge Hannah Dugan guilty in ICE obstruction trial

A federal jury in Wisconsin found Judge Hannah Dugan guilty of felony obstruction and not guilty of concealing a person from arrest in a high-profile trial stemming from the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts, The New York Times reported Thursday.

The Justice Department brought a two-count indictment against the state court judge, accusing her of concealing from arrest and obstructing the apprehension of a person wanted by immigration authorities for removal. The jury found the judge not guilty of the concealment count, a misdemeanor, and guilty of the obstruction count, a felony, on Thursday evening.

Wisconsin Public Radio reported that the prosecution argued to the jury that Dugan had abused her power and undermined the system, while her lawyer argued that the case was brought to make an example of the judge and that she was doing her best to navigate shifting federal immigration policies.

Top DOJ officials in President Donald Trump’s administration touted Dugan’s charges earlier this year. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement that “no one, least of all a judge, should obstruct law enforcement operations,” while Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said: “Reckless sanctuary city policies create a sanctuary for one class — criminals. Those days are over.”