Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘They’re not doing enough.’: Psaki calls out Trump White House for lack of action on gun violence August 28, 2025 / 05:16

Jen Psaki hits back at White House for ‘bad faith’ attacks over Minneapolis shooting

The ex-Biden WH press secretary called Karoline Leavitt’s comments a “waste of time” and said she wouldn't remain silent as those in power refuse to act.

Aug. 29, 2025, 2:30 PM EDT

By

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post