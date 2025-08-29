Opinion

Trump’s effort to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook is in court. Will it succeed? August 29, 2025 / 08:31

On the existence of the Federal Reserve, JD Vance says the quiet part loud

According to the vice president, the White House isn’t just angry with the Fed’s recent policy decisions; it’s also angry about the Fed’s existence.

Aug. 29, 2025, 2:51 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen



Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

