Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Lawyer for Kilmar Abrego Garcia speaks out on efforts to bring him back to U.S. April 16, 2025 / 04:25

Trump officials attack Abrego Garcia’s personal life in push to defend removal

Trump officials have ridiculed the media for characterizing Abrego Garcia as a father, working instead to paint him as a violent husband.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post