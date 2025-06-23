ICE detains wife of veteran and mother of newborn after routine green card appointment

A Marine Corps veteran whose wife was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers during a routine green card appointment last month is pleading for her release.

Adrian Clouatre told The Associated Press that he does not know how to tell his kids about his wife’s detainment. When his nearly 2-year-old son Noah asks for his mother before bed, he just tells him, “Mama will be back soon.”

Since May 27, Paola Clouatre, 25, has been held at a deportation center in Monroe, Louisiana, hours away from her home in Baton Rouge, and their two young children.

Adrian Clouatre takes a selfie of himself and his wife Paola, on May 26, 2024 in Baton Rouge, La. Adrian Clouatre / AP

Adrian Clouatre, 26, is also concerned about his 3-month-old daughter, Lyn, whom Paola Clouatre was still breastfeeding when she was detained. He’s now forced to give his daughter baby formula and worries how she will bond with her mother due to her prolonged absence.

Paola Clouatre was brought to the United States from Mexico by her mother more than a decade ago to seek asylum. Following her marriage to Adrian Clouatre in 2024, she began the process of securing a green card so she could legally live and work in the U.S.

According to her husband, that process was going smoothly until she learned earlier this year that Immigration and Customs Enforcement had issued an order for her deportation in 2018, after her mother, from whom she had been estranged for years, failed to appear at an immigration hearing.

Last month, the 25-year-old was asked about the deportation order during a green card application appointment. Adrian Clouatre told The Associated Press that after his wife explained that she was trying to reopen her case, a staffer asked them to wait in the lobby for paperwork, which he now alleges was a “ploy.” Officers soon arrived and arrested his wife.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Adrian Clouatre holds his 3-month-old daughter Lyn and his nearly two old son Noah at their home in Baton Rouge, La., on June 17. Stephen Smith / AP