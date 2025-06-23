Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Gone too far’: New evidence Trump, Stephen Miller are losing the battle over ICE raids June 20, 2025 / 09:49

ICE detains wife of veteran and mother of newborn after routine green card appointment

Adrian Clouatre says he doesn't know what to tell his two young children after their mother, Paola, was detained by immigration authorities last month.

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post