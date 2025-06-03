Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Rep. Ivey: El Salvador denied me a meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia May 27, 2025 / 06:07

Abrego Garcia lawyers blast ‘shocking proposition’ behind Trump admin resistance

The illegally removed man’s attorneys are trying to get the judge to speed up litigation they said “has already dragged on far too long.”

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post