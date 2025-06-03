Abrego Garcia lawyers blast ‘shocking proposition’ behind Trump admin resistance

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is still imprisoned in El Salvador after the U.S. government illegally sent him there in March. According to the latest filing from his lawyers, the Trump administration is still resisting facilitating his return, despite having been ordered to do so by judges at every level of the court system.

“The Government asks this Court to accept a shocking proposition: that federal officers may snatch residents of this country and deposit them in foreign prisons in admitted violation of federal law, while no court in the United States has jurisdiction to do anything about it,” Abrego Garcia’s lawyers wrote Monday in their opposition to the government’s motion to dismiss.

The motion, filed last week, is pending before U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, who ordered the government to facilitate his return nearly two months ago. The Supreme Court largely backed her order in April, but instead of approving it completely in a way that could’ve ended the matter, the high court’s order left open questions while sending the case back to the Maryland judge for further litigation.