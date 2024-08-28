Opinion

Trump blasts revised indictment against him as 'a direct assault on democracy'

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson calls out immunity ruling as contrary to a system that ‘treated everyone the same’

During an interview to promote her new book, the Joe Biden appointee expressed her concern with the ruling having gifted Trump broad immunity from prosecution.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

