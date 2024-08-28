Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson calls out immunity ruling as contrary to a system that ‘treated everyone the same’

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s dissent in Trump v. United States called out clearly her Republican-appointed colleagues’ broad grant of criminal immunity to Donald Trump. So even though she didn’t offer an entirely new sentiment during a new television interview, it was nonetheless striking to see and hear the Supreme Court justice express displeasure with the July 1 ruling.

In an excerpted clip of that CBS interview posted on Tuesday, occasioned by Jackson’s forthcoming memoir, when asked by anchor Norah O’Donnell if she was concerned about broad immunity, the Joe Biden appointee replied: “I was concerned about a system that appeared to provide immunity for one individual under one set of circumstances, when we have a criminal justice system that had ordinarily treated everyone the same.”