Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson goes her own way again with latest dissent

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has staked out her own positions so far during her relatively short Supreme Court tenure. She continued in that mode Thursday, dissenting alone from a death penalty ruling by the Republican-appointed majority.

Jackson’s criticism, which was stronger than her two fellow Democratic appointees’ separate dissent, provides some insight into the court, including within its three-justice minority, in a case that might otherwise escape widespread notice.

The decision in Thornell v. Jones, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, reversed a federal appeals court that sided with a criminal defendant on ineffective assistance of counsel grounds. The result was predictable from a high court that’s been hostile both to capital claims and rulings from the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. As the partial agreement from the two-justice dissent shows, this wasn’t the typical partisan split we see in these cases.

The 9th Circuit had ordered Danny Lee Jones’ resentencing on the grounds that his Sixth Amendment right was violated because his counsel failed to raise certain favorable evidence to try to mitigate his death sentence. Alito, who’s been making news for flag-related reasons lately, wrote: “Among other things, the Ninth Circuit all but ignored the strong aggravating circumstances in this case.”

In one of the two dissents, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Justice Elena Kagan, agreed with the majority on that point. But she said the majority went too far in unnecessarily weighing the aggravating and mitigating factors itself rather than sending the case back to the lower court to consider the full record in the first instance. Sotomayor quoted precedent that the high court is one of “review, not first view.”

Had those been the only two sets of writings from the court, it might be easier to dismiss the case as unremarkable. Indeed, there was near unanimous agreement that the circuit went astray. Had the majority been willing to abide by what the Sotomayor/Kagan dissent cited as proper procedure, then this could’ve been closer to a unanimous ruling overall.

But Jackson’s solo dissent reframes the matter. “In its search for legal error in this capital habeas case, the Court makes many mistakes of its own, including misreading the Ninth Circuit’s opinion,” the Joe Biden appointee began. She took issue with the notion that the circuit “all but ignored” the aggravating factors. The lower court’s discussion of those factors was “concise,” she acknowledged, but there’s “no benchmark length for any such discussion.”