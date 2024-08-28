Republicans’ latest attack line against Tim Walz: His dog?

Conservatives looking to damage Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz tried out a bizarre new attack by making wild claims about … his dog Scout.

The claim stems from a post on X with two images of Walz and a dog. Walz mentions Scout in both photos, though the dogs are different. But one of the images is from a 2022 outing at a park, where Walz is seen playing with other dogs, according to a video he posted on Instagram at the time.

The original post appears to be an attempt at trolling by a Republican strategist based in Minnesota. But Republicans ran with it. Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk called Walz “an all-time legendary liar” in a now-deleted post on X. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, accused Walz of “lying about his dog.” Even Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri shared it.