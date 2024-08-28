Republicans’ latest attack line against Tim Walz: His dog?

Conservatives looking to damage Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz tried out a bizarre new attack by making wild claims about … his dog Scout.
The claim stems from a post on X with two images of Walz and a dog. Walz mentions Scout in both photos, though the dogs are different. But one of the images is from a 2022 outing at a park, where Walz is seen playing with other dogs, according to a video he posted on Instagram at the time.
The original post appears to be an attempt at trolling by a Republican strategist based in Minnesota. But Republicans ran with it. Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk called Walz “an all-time legendary liar” in a now-deleted post on X. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, accused Walz of “lying about his dog.” Even Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri shared it.
The disingenuous attack is part of the right’s efforts to discredit the Minnesota governor, often by exaggerating or making false claims about what he’s done. So far, the attacks that Republicans have leveled against Walz include: