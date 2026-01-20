Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Joe: The Roberts court needs to reaffirm the law of the land, and they’re too scared January 20, 2026 / 10:42

Justice Jackson lambastes ‘intolerable’ practice of penalizing indigent prisoners

In a solo dissent, the Biden appointee urged her colleagues to “err on the side of keeping our courthouse doors open.”

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post