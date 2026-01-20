Justice Jackson lambastes ‘intolerable’ practice of penalizing indigent prisoners

The Supreme Court routinely bars poor prisoners from filing appeals. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson thinks that’s a big problem.

That no other justice joined her dissent airing that view Tuesday suggests she’s the only current justice who feels that way.

I emphasize current justice because Jackson’s dissent recalled the more robust opposition to the court’s march toward banning filings from litigants who can’t afford the standard fees. The Biden appointee wrote that the court began to bar prospective filings in 1989 over the dissent of four justices, then two years later over dissent from three justices and the following year over dissent from two justices.

On Tuesday, it was only Jackson.

She wrote that, in the last case she referenced, 1992’s Martin v. District of Columbia Court of Appeals, the court “significantly expanded the reach of its filing bar,” banning indigent litigants from free filings in noncriminal cases when they’ve been found to have abused the process.

Since then, Jackson wrote, the court “has steadily expanded the reach of Martin, transforming what was once an extraordinary measure into a routine order.” She noted that it generally costs $300 to file a Supreme Court petition, “along with the (much higher) cost of printing 40 bound copies of their filing.”

Her dissent came in the case of Danny Howell, an indigent inmate serving a 70-year sentence in Indiana for child molestation and sexual misconduct with a minor. Jackson called Howell’s case “a prime example” of the problem with the court’s approach, noting that he only filed six petitions in a 14-year span (“hardly a flood,” she wrote) and that his last petition was eight years ago.

“Howell’s case is not an outlier,” Jackson wrote, counting hundreds of times the court has prospectively barred indigent litigants from free filings. “We no longer wait for a petitioner to inundate the Court with frivolous filings. Instead, we reflexively Martinize petitioners after only a few petitions,” she wrote, using a shorthand term for applying the Martin precedent.

The court’s brief, unsigned order from which Jackson dissented said that because Howell “has repeatedly abused this Court’s process, the Clerk is directed not to accept any further petitions in noncriminal matters from petitioner” unless he pays the required fee. The court cited the Martin precedent to support its position.