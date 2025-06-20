Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Supreme Court upholds Tennessee law restricting gender-affirming care for transgender minors June 18, 2025 / 07:56

Justice Jackson mounts a lonely crusade at the Supreme Court

This week’s Deadline: Legal Newsletter examines what a footnote can tell us about the state of play among the justices.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post