Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson says ‘state of our democracy’ keeps her up at night

Ketanji Brown Jackson may be the most junior justice on the Supreme Court, but she has no qualms about making her voice heard. The Biden appointee offered a blunt response when asked Thursday what keeps her up at night.

“Um, I would say the state of our democracy,” Jackson said, drawing applause from the audience at the Indianapolis Bar Association event.

“I am really very interested in getting people to focus and to invest and to pay attention to what is happening in our country and in our government,” she added.

Jackson did not elaborate on her concerns.