Congress still has a panel on ‘weaponization’ of government, if it dares to use it

Shortly after the 2022 midterm elections in which House Republicans reclaimed a majority in Congress’ lower chamber, GOP leaders created the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, which would be chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. At the time, this was supposed to be a pretty big deal.

The purpose was obvious: In GOP circles, there’s a popular conspiracy theory about rascally Democrats and the “deep state” working in secret to politicize agencies and use the levers of power against innocent Republican victims.

Jordan and his like-minded colleagues, the party assumed, would use the “weaponization” panel to uncover evidence of such plots and prove that Democrats had engaged in outrageous abuses.

Or that was the idea. Unfortunately for the right, Jordan failed spectacularly to uncover much of anything, leading to complaints from disappointed conservatives and headlines about the GOP-led crusade being “a dud.” The Washington Post reported in 2023 that the subcommittee’s work had proved “lackluster” and “lacking in substance.”