Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Supreme Court upholds Tennessee law restricting gender-affirming care for transgender minors June 18, 2025 / 07:56

What the Skrmetti dissents on gender-affirming care say about the Supreme Court

Justice Elena Kagan didn’t fully join Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s dissent like Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson did.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post