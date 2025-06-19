What the Skrmetti dissents on gender-affirming care say about the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court’s Skrmetti ruling highlighted splits within the Republican-appointed supermajority. Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito showed they’re ready to go even further against transgender rights than the majority went Wednesday when it upheld Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

The decision also spotlighted a split, of sorts, within the court’s Democratic-appointed minority.

Justice Elena Kagan signed on to most of Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s dissent, which Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson fully joined. All three agreed that the majority was wrong to say the ban didn’t warrant harsher judicial scrutiny.

Yet, Kagan didn’t join the final section of Sotomayor’s dissent that went on to apply heightened scrutiny to the state law. Kagan would’ve sent the case back for further review under what she, Sotomayor and Jackson believed to be the correct constitutional standard.

The decision also spotlighted a split, of sorts, within the court’s Democratic-appointed minority.

Of course, what any of the dissenting justices would’ve done is irrelevant from a practical perspective. And to be sure, the difference in approach between Kagan and the other two Democratic appointees is relatively slight — after all, she joined much of Sotomayor’s dissent. If it were the first time that any such split (however slight) occurred, then it would hardly be worth mentioning.