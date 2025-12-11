Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

FEMA staff to America: Trump is doing ‘catastrophic damage’ to disaster response August 29, 2025 / 06:03

FEMA’s personnel problems go from bad to worse with latest hire

With a conspiracy theorist poised to oversee federal disaster response, it’s not unreasonable to wonder whether FEMA can survive Trump’s second term.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post