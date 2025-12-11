FEMA’s personnel problems go from bad to worse with latest hire

There’s no denying that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has had a difficult year. Part of the problems stem from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s misguided agenda and imposed inefficiencies, coupled with Donald Trump’s stated determination to destroy the agency altogether for reasons he’s struggled to explain.

To fully appreciate the scope of FEMA’s troubles, however, it’s useful to focus on the agency’s personnel problems.

FEMA, for example, has had five different administrators this year. The head of FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue branch resigned in frustration over the summer. The head of the agency’s disaster command center, who coordinated response to earthquakes, floods and other disasters, resigned around the same time.

When a group of FEMA officials warned Congress that the Trump administration had gutted the nation’s ability to handle extreme weather disasters, many of them were forced from their jobs.

But stepping back, serious concerns remain, not just about who’s leaving FEMA, but also about some of the people the Republican administration is bringing into FEMA. The New York Times reported:

A leading proponent of election fraud conspiracy theories is set to oversee federal disaster response. … The appointee, Gregg Phillips, will take over the agency’s Office of Response and Recovery as of Monday, according to the person. The office is the largest of FEMA’s divisions and central to its mission of helping disaster-struck communities, and its leader makes recommendations on whether federal disaster declarations and aid are warranted.

The Handbasket first reported the appointment.