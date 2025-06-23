Judge stresses due process while rejecting bid to detain Kilmar Abrego Garcia pending trial

A federal judge on Sunday rejected the Justice Department’s bid to detain Kilmar Abrego Garcia pending his federal criminal trial in Tennessee, citing the importance of due process while noting that he could still separately be held by immigration authorities.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes began her 51-page ruling by observing that the only thing the government and Abrego Garcia might agree on is the likelihood that he will stay in custody regardless of her detention ruling, given the government’s intention to separately detain him in U.S. immigration custody. While that could make her ruling an “academic exercise,” Holmes stressed that she needed to give the defendant “the due process that he is guaranteed.”

A judge saying that she is going to enforce the Constitution might have been an obvious statement hardly worth writing before President Donald Trump’s second inauguration. But today it calls to mind the administration’s failure to provide that baseline guarantee in multiple cases, perhaps none more infamous than Abrego Garcia’s.

So, regardless of the outcome of this criminal case and any subsequent deportation efforts by the government, it’s remarkable that merely mentioning the necessity of due process stands as a rebuke against the administration that fought to avoid providing it in this case and is still fighting to avoid providing it in others.

The Trump Justice Department brought the criminal case after illegally removing Abrego Garcia to El Salvador in March, where he was imprisoned without having even been charged with any crime. The administration resisted court orders to facilitate his return and then brought him back in early June to face federal criminal charges of allegedly illegally transporting undocumented immigrants. He pleaded not guilty, and his lawyers have continued to pursue sanctions against the government in the separate case in Maryland in which a judge had ordered his return in April.