Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Trump seeks Senate confirmation for prosecutor whose cases were thrown out

Without fanfare, the White House is moving to confirm Lindsey Halligan as U.S. attorney for Eastern District of Virginia despite judicial rebuke.

Lindsey Halligan on Aug. 20, 2025 outside of the White House.
Lindsey Halligan on Aug. 20, 2025 outside of the White House.Jacquelyn Martin / AP Photo
By  Carol Leonnig Lisa Rubin  and  Laura Barrón-López

Carol Leonnig

Carol Leonnig is a senior investigative reporter with MS NOW.

Illustration: Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin is an MS NOW legal correspondent and a former litigator. Previously, she was the off-air legal analyst for “The Rachel Maddow Show” and “Alex Wagner Tonight.” 

Laura Barrón-López

Laura Barrón-López

Laura Barrón-López covers the White House for MS NOW.