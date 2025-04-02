Opinion

‘Incredibly frustrating’: House Dem slams rule she says is stacked against new parents April 2, 2025 / 05:17

Speaker Mike Johnson tries and fails to derail proxy voting for new moms in Congress

Democratic Rep. Brittany Pettersen, asked after the vote about her message to Republican leaders, said, “We said, ‘Don’t f— with moms.’”

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

