Speaker Mike Johnson tries and fails to derail proxy voting for new moms in Congress

In the House, before a bill can be voted on, members adopt a measure to establish ground rules for how the legislation will be considered. It’s known as adopting a rule, and the vast majority of the time, it’s little more than a procedural speed bump, because members tend to vote with their parties to begin the process.

During Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s tenure as House speaker, she literally never lost a rule vote. During former Republican Reps. John Boehner’s and Paul Ryan’s tenures, they also never lost such a vote.

But in the last Congress, then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy lost three of these votes, and after he was stripped of his gavel, his Republican successor, Mike Johnson, lost four.

This year, it’s happened again. NBC News reported:

A band of Republican lawmakers sank an effort Tuesday by Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to kill a plan to allow remote voting for lawmakers who become new parents, a bitter dispute that brought the House floor to a halt. A procedural rule vote to advance the House GOP’s package of bills for the week failed 206-222, with nine Republicans bucking Johnson and voting with all 213 Democrats.

For those who might benefit from a refresher, let’s review how we arrived at this point, because it’s an unusual political fight.

Many American workplaces include some kind of maternity leave policy, but Congress isn’t one of them. In U.S. history, 12 federal lawmakers have given birth during their tenures, and in each instance, they were put in a difficult situation: As a recent New York Times report explained, these members “can take time away from the office without sacrificing their pay,” but they “cannot vote if they are not present at the Capitol.”

For many members, it’s time for a change. In fact, Democrats are championing a measure that would change congressional rules to allow proxy voting for new parents for up to 12 weeks. While the era of bipartisan policymaking sometimes seems to be a thing of the past, in this instance, several Republicans — including far-right Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida — have partnered with Democrats to approve the reform.

And why not? It’s a pro-family, apolitical idea that doesn’t cost anything. At face value, it seems tough to imagine why anyone would oppose such a change.