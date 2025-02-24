Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Clap back: Republicans lost abortion clash across 7 states — including red Wyoming November 19, 2024 / 07:58

Supreme Court rejects challenges to decision upholding abortion clinic buffer zones

Justices Thomas and Alito dissented from the court’s refusal to reconsider a 25-year-old precedent upholding “buffer zones” around abortion clinics.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Feb. 24, 2025, 11:00 AM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post