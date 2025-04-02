A U.S. invasion of Greenland could actually happen

If you’d said to me three months ago that the United States could invade and occupy Greenland, I’d have likely checked your head for a tinfoil hat. But after Vice President JD Vance’s three-hour trip to a U.S. military base in Greenland, I’m starting to get concerned that Operation Arctic Freedom could be in the offing.
Vance’s brief sojourn to the autonomous territory, which is still part of the Kingdom of Denmark, was perhaps the most insane and inappropriate diplomatic foray ever conducted by an American official.
Vance, accompanied by the national security adviser, Michael Waltz, and the energy secretary, Chris Wright, didn’t meet with Greenland’s prime minister or any other government officials. In fact, it’s not clear he encountered a single resident of the island. A planned meet-and-greet with Usha Vance, the vice president’s wife, was scrapped because U.S. officials couldn’t find any locals willing to meet publicly with the second lady — as well as because of fears that any public event would be marred by protests.
Vance instead stayed sequestered at a U.S. Army base where he openly criticized Denmark — which provides military protection for Greenland (at least for now) — and said the island was essential to U.S. national security. The vice president implicitly threatened the use of American military force to acquire it.
“The president has said clearly he doesn’t think that military force is going to be necessary,” said Vance, “but he absolutely believes that Greenland is an important part of the security not just of the U.S. but of the world.”
In short, the message was: “Nice island you got here … it’d be a shame if something happened to it.”
According to Vance, the United States’ increasing its position in Greenland “has to happen” because “our friends in Denmark have not done their job in keeping this area safe” from Russian and Chinese encroachment. Vance’s warnings of Russian adventurism hit a bit hollow when you consider that the Trump administration is actively working to end Moscow’s diplomatic isolation since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
But the vice president’s menacing rhetoric follows a familiar and disturbing pattern. In January, before taking office, Trump refused to rule out economic or military coercion to take over the island. “It might be that you’ll have to do something,” he said at the time in reference to Greenland and the Panama Canal. In his address to a joint session of Congress last month, he said, “One way or another, we’re gonna get it.”
On the day of Vance’s trip, Trump declared in the Oval Office, “We need Greenland. … We have to have Greenland. It’s not a question of ‘Do you think we can do without it?’ We can’t.”
And during a little-noted news conference in March with Mark Rutte, the NATO secretary general, Trump dismissed Denmark’s territorial claims to Greenland and said ominously, “We have a couple of bases on Greenland already, and we have quite a few soldiers that — maybe you’ll see more and more soldiers go there. I don’t know.” (italics added)
Trump then pointed to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and asked, “What do you think about that, Pete? Don’t answer that, Pete. Don’t answer that question.”
How many times can Trump say he’s considering using the U.S. military to seize Greenland before we start taking him seriously?
The irony of Trump’s statement is that he can send additional U.S. troops right now to improve Greenland’s defenses. According to a 1951 defense agreement between the United States and Denmark, the United States is legally permitted to create new “defense areas … necessary for the development of the defense of Greenland and the rest of the North Atlantic Treaty area, and which the Government of the Kingdom of Denmark is unable to establish and operate singlehanded.”