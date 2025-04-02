Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

A U.S. invasion of Greenland could actually happen

I was once skeptical of Trump’s chatter about seizing Greenland — I'm not anymore.

Vance: Greenland would be ‘much more secure’ if it partners with the U.S. March 28, 2025 / 02:35
By  Michael A. Cohen
Illustration: Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen

Michael Cohen is an MSNBC columnist. He is also the publisher of the newsletter Truth and Consequences and hosts the weekly podcast That ‘70s Movie Podcast.