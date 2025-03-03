Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Nicolle Wallace: ‘I’d like to say how did this happen but I think we’re all watching in real time’ February 21, 2025 / 06:20

The legal challenge of appointing a special prosecutor against Eric Adams

Former federal judges suggest that Judge Ho could appoint an independent lawyer to prosecute New York’s mayor. The Supreme Court might say otherwise.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post