Now’s a good time to recall John Roberts’ warning about court orders being ignored

In his last year-end report, Chief Justice John Roberts called out what he deemed several areas of “illegitimate activity” threatening judicial independence. One of them was “threats to defy lawfully entered judgments.”

The report from just six weeks ago is worth revisiting in light of recent statements seemingly supporting such defiance from Elon Musk and Vice President JD Vance, following several Trump administration trial court losses early in its second term.

Roberts lamented in his report that, “Within the past few years, … elected officials from across the political spectrum have raised the specter of open disregard for federal court rulings.” He didn’t specify who he was talking about but wrote, “These dangerous suggestions, however sporadic, must be soundly rejected.”