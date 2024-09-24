Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

How Donald Trump’s threats led to investigations and audits of his enemies while he was President September 23, 2024 / 11:08

Jack Smith and Donald Trump are fighting over how long a brief can be (and more)

The former president’s lawyers object to the special counsel taking more space than usual to argue why the defendant isn’t immune from prosecution.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post