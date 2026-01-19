Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Morning Joe

The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”

In today’s newsletter, Rev. Al Sharpton reflects on Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s achievements and legacy — and delivers a message for today’s fraught political climate.

Discours de Martin Luther King au Palais des Sports le 28 mars 1966 à Paris, France. (Photo by REPORTERS ASSOCIES/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
By  Al Sharpton

Al Sharpton