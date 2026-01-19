The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”

This is the Jan. 19, 2026, edition of “The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe” newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Today we honor the incomparable life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A consequential figure who changed the laws of segregation, Jim Crow, voting rights and more, Dr. King used the methods of nonviolence and high moral principles to transform the nation that had never witnessed such consistent organizing to achieve real lasting transformation.

The King Day holiday takes on renewed importance today as many legislative achievements he fought for — and persevered for over half a century — are under threat yet again from those on the extreme right.

(Original Caption) Cleveland, Ohio: Reverend Martin Luther King addressed a cheering crowd of 2,000 who heard from King that 98% of the Negroes in Cleveland live in ghettos. King held his first rally at Alexander Hamilton Recreation Center, one of many rallies during his two-day visit here. Bettmann Archive

Whether it’s equal employment and opportunities, voting rights, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, immigrants’ rights and more, the progress that we eventually realized as a nation thanks to Dr. King’s unyielding dedication is being dismantled before our very eyes.

And the very methods he used are under threat from extremists on the left.

As we commemorate our nation’s greatest civil rights leader, we cannot simply invoke his name or cite his quotes.

We must emulate his character, in both words and action. We must continue to strive for a more fair and equitable society that affords opportunities for everyone, regardless of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, class or any other measure.

