‘This was an assassination attempt’: Man charged in apparent Trump plot left letter behind September 23, 2024 / 03:28

New filing lays out more evidence against Ryan Routh in apparent Trump assassination attempt

The filing came ahead of the suspect’s detention hearing in Florida, where he currently faces two firearm charges. More serious charges could follow for Routh, who will remain in jail ahead of trial.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

