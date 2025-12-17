Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Jack Smith subpoenaed by House Judiciary Committee December 3, 2025 / 02:01

Jack Smith’s closed-door Q&A with lawmakers creates risks (and opportunities)

To date, no Republican official has produced any evidence that the former special counsel did anything wrong.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post