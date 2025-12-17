Jack Smith’s closed-door Q&A with lawmakers creates risks (and opportunities)

When House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan sent a letter to former special counsel Jack Smith in October, the Ohio Republican demanded the prosecutor appear before his panel. Smith responded rather quickly, telling Jordan that he’d love to answer the committee’s questions — but Smith wanted the hearing to be public so that everyone could see and hear his answers.

Jordan refused, preferring secrecy to sunlight.

The far-right representative soon after took the next logical step and subpoenaed the former special counsel. As The Associated Press reported, the closed-door inquiry is finally poised to get underway.

Former Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith is set for a closed-door interview with House Republicans on Wednesday after lawmakers rebuffed his offer to testify publicly about his investigations into President Donald Trump. The private deposition is part of an ongoing investigation by the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee into the Justice Department’s criminal inquiries of Trump during the Biden administration.

In case anyone needs a refresher, as 2025 got underway, the then-special counsel grudgingly stepped down after the 2024 election results derailed his criminal cases against Trump. As 2025 nears its end, however, the prosecutor remains a popular target for Republicans’ ire.

The president continues to peddle baseless attacks against the prosecutor; the administration continues to push out officials who worked with him; and assorted Republican voices continue to go after him with unhinged and easily discredited conspiracy theories.

On Capitol Hill, GOP lawmakers remain eager to treat Smith like a punching bag. Rep. Michael Rulli of Ohio recently accused the prosecutor of acts that he said bordered on “treason”; Sen. Marsha Blackburn referred Smith to the Justice Department for a misconduct investigation, based on misguided allegations the Tennessee Republican did not appear to understand; and several GOP members have even pushed for Smith’s disbarment.

The day before Smith’s appearance on Capitol Hill, House Speaker Mike Johnson joined the pile-on.

Johnson: “If you’re going to restore the people’s faith in the justice system, you have to show them that there are serious consequences for people like Jack Smith who abuses that system.” — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 2025-12-16T15:53:08.410Z

“If you’re going to restore the people’s faith in the justice system, you have to show them that there are serious consequences for people like Jack Smith, who abuses that system,” the Louisiana Republican told reporters.