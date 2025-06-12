Alina Habba’s case against Rep. McIver is a weak warning shot to Democrats

Since returning to the White House in January, President Donald Trump has brought many of the lawyers who defended him between terms along for the ride. His former personal attorneys now litter the top ranks of the Justice Department. Alina Habba was a later addition to that group, with Trump naming her as the interim U.S. attorney for New Jersey in March, but she’s trying to make up for lost time in an audacious attempt to use her office against a sitting lawmaker.
Last month, Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., got into a confrontation with officials at an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detention center she was attempting to visit. This week, Habba announced that a federal grand jury handed up charges accusing the congresswoman of assaulting two law enforcement officers during that standoff. In a post on X, Habba framed the charges as part of her job “to ensure that our federal partners are protected when executing their duties.” McIver said in a statement that the indictment was “a brazen attempt at political intimidation” and that she will plead not guilty.
Habba’s statement added that though “people are free to express their views for or against particular policies, they must not do so in a manner that endangers law enforcement and the communities those officers serve.” Let’s leave aside for a moment whether McIver’s actions, which were partially captured on video, truly “endangered” the officers in question. Instead, let’s focus on the message that the charges Habba sought telegraph about how the Trump administration will handle lawmakers’ attempts at aggressive oversight.
As the administration’s mass deportation efforts have ramped up, so have demands from Democratic lawmakers that detainees be treated humanely. Here we hit upon the least controversial part of McIver’s case: As a member of Congress, she had every right to be at the Delaney Hall Federal Immigration Facility in Newark last month. In 2020, Congress passed an appropriations bill that funded DHS (among other agencies) and stipulates that none of its funding “may be used to prevent … a Member of Congress … from entering, for the purpose of conducting oversight, any facility operated by or for the Department of Homeland Security used to detain or otherwise house aliens.” The bill, which was reaffirmed last year, also blocks DHS from making any changes to ICE facilities that would give visiting members a false impression of conditions there and stipulates that members don’t have to give notification before they visit.
DHS’ own internal guidance around congressional visits to ICE facilities makes it clear that it’s well aware of the law on this front. There are some limitations, including a requirement that detainees sign privacy releases before meeting with visitors from Capitol Hill. But while congressional staffers must provide 24 hours’ notice before visits, the same isn’t true for members themselves.
Even the initial complaint filed against McIver acknowledged as much, as one of the law enforcement officers told her, “‘Congress people are different,’ indicating members of Congress had lawful authority to be there.”
Yet we’ve seen numerous cases around the country in which ICE officials, not members of Congress, are breaking the law. Over the last week, at least five lawmakers have been turned away from ICE facilities during attempted visits. According to The New York Times, Reps. Adriano Espaillat and Nydia Velázquez of New York, attempting “to investigate reports of overcrowding, stifling heat and migrants sleeping on bathroom floors” at a detention facility in Manhattan, were denied access “because it was a ‘sensitive facility.’”
A spokesperson for DHS said in a statement that the denial was because lawmakers had showed up unannounced and that ICE “would be happy to give them a tour with a little more notice, when it would not disrupt ongoing law enforcement activities and sensitive law enforcement items could be put away.” Again, the language in the law providing DHS’, funding specifically provides for snap visits from House members and the department’s guidance has no “sensitive facilities” exemption to allowing access.