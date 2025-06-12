Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Alina Habba’s case against Rep. McIver is a weak warning shot to Democrats

Trump's former personal lawyer was better on TV than in court. Her case against New Jersey Democrat LaMonica McIver should be viewed the same way.

‘The facts are on my side’: Rep. McIver touts confidence ahead of day in court with Trump’s DOJ June 8, 2025 / 07:51
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.