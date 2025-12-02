Opinion

McIver says Habba’s disqualification proves Trump’s DOJ is ‘chaotic’ and ‘illegal’

The New Jersey Democrat told MS NOW that Monday’s ruling finding the former Trump lawyer’s appointment unlawful “confirms what we know about this administration.”

 ‘Chaotic, illegal’: Rep. LaMonica McIver denounces Trump’s Justice Department December 1, 2025 / 09:24
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.