Texas Democrats who fled state in protest of gerrymandering return home, restoring quorum

More than 50 Texas Democratic lawmakers who fled the state two weeks ago in protest of their Republican colleagues’ aggressive redistricting plans have returned, restoring a quorum and allowing the GOP’s effort to proceed.

The chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, Kendall Scudder, said in a statement Monday:

The Texas House Democrats successfully killed the first special session and blocked Republicans from voting on their racist map, which was designed to allow Donald Trump to continue harming American citizens and the working class. … Now that the nation is involved in this fight, some Texas Democrats are coming back to fight these racist maps in the legislature and then in the courts.

The Texas Democrats helped inspire a counteroffensive against gerrymandering in other states, with California Gov. Gavin Newsom vowing to “fight fire with fire” and have his own state’s congressional map redrawn. Last week, Newsom officially called for a Nov. 4 special election in which Californians would decide whether to allow the state Legislature to draw the electoral maps for the 2026, 2028 and 2030 election cycles, instead of an independent commission.