Texas Democrats who fled state in protest of gerrymandering return home, restoring quorum

The chairman of the state Democratic Party said the lawmakers “are coming back to fight these racist maps in the legislature and then in the courts.”

Aug. 18, 2025, 2:13 PM EDT

By

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

