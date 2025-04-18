Opinion

Andrew Weissmann reacts to Supreme Court hearing birthright citizenship oral arguments April 17, 2025 / 05:31

Conservative judge slams lack of due process in Abrego Garcia case

This week’s Deadline: Legal Newsletter breaks down a Reagan appointee’s rebuke and the looming showdown between Donald Trump and John Roberts.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

