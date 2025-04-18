Conservative judge slams lack of due process in Abrego Garcia case

Welcome back, Deadline: Legal Newsletter readers. The Trump administration has still failed to “facilitate” Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s return to the United States, despite orders from judges at every level of the court system. It’s far from the only pressing story in Donald Trump’s second term, but the Abrego Garcia case does well to capture his administration’s disdain for the law, serving as a symbol for the moment we’re in and where we’re headed.

It’s not just Democratic-appointed jurists calling out the due process disaster. Leading the way this week was appellate Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III, a Reagan appointee who was in the running for a Supreme Court seat during the George W. Bush administration. “The government is asserting a right to stash away residents of this country in foreign prisons without the semblance of due process that is the foundation of our constitutional order,” he wrote for a three-judge panel on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Backing the latest order from U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, the panel declined the Trump Justice Department’s invitation to, as Wilkinson put it, “micromanage the efforts of a fine district judge attempting to implement the Supreme Court’s recent decision.”

And what about that recent SCOTUS decision? Coming from the Republican-dominated Roberts Court, it wasn’t exactly a partisan hit job, either. That didn’t stop Trump adviser Stephen Miller from wrongly calling the high court order a win for Trump. In fact, while the justices cited the deference owed to the executive branch in foreign affairs, they told officials to “‘facilitate’ Abrego Garcia’s release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador.”

And yet, there he is — and here we are. And while we’re here, let’s address the administration’s suggestion that none of this due process stuff matters because Abrego Garcia is, in its view, a bad guy.

First and foremost, whether someone is perceived as good, bad or in between is irrelevant to whether they’re entitled to legal protections. Were it otherwise, we wouldn’t need warrants, juries, trials, appeals or other guardrails that bolster the American legal system.

Second, the “bad guy” case against Abrego Garcia – featuring, among other things, his vaguely alleged MS-13 gang ties — is not ironclad. But even if it were, this second point is less important than the first. Remember, a judge previously ruled that Abrego Garcia couldn’t be removed to El Salvador, the very country to which the government not only sent him but deposited him into a notorious prison without having been convicted of any crime. That he could eventually be deported properly upon his U.S. return isn’t an excuse to avoid legal compliance in the meantime — if anything, that potential conclusion to this sordid saga makes it even more foolish for Trump to trash the Constitution over it.

As Judge Wilkinson put it: “[T]he government has conceded that Abrego Garcia was wrongly or ‘mistakenly’ deported. Why then should it not make what was wrong, right?”

Why, indeed. But if the government keeps failing to heed that question, then Chief Justice John Roberts and his colleagues will have to issue a stronger order if the case comes back to them. The ultimate showdown could be the resolution of a seemingly inevitable standoff between Roberts and Trump on court order compliance, a danger that’s been building over the past few months but hasn’t yet truly come to a head.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen met with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador on Thursday. The Maryland Democrat is pushing for Abrego Garcia’s return after the Supreme Court last week ordered the Trump administration to “facilitate” his release. @ChrisVanHollen via X.com

The contempt issue moved forward in a separate (but similar) case this week, stemming from Trump’s summary removal of alleged Venezuelan gang members under the wartime Alien Enemies Act. The Supreme Court previously overturned U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s orders that halted the deportations, but there was still the separate matter of whether Trump officials violated his orders. In a lengthy ruling Wednesday, Boasberg said there’s probable cause to find they did.