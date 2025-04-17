Supreme Court takes up birthright citizenship nationwide injunctions for rare hearing

The Supreme Court on Thursday scheduled a rare hearing for next month on the Trump administration’s bid to narrow nationwide injunctions against the president’s attempt to curb birthright citizenship protections.

The court typically concludes oral arguments in April each term, but Thursday’s order sets the rare hearing for May 15. The justices typically publish the term’s final rulings by July, so between that and the fact that this appeal concerns emergency applications, we could learn the high court’s thinking on the subject relatively soon.

The issue in this appeal is technically about the nationwide injunctions, not the merits of the birthright citizenship issue, but the citizenship issue permeates the case, and the court’s handling of the appeal could have practical consequences for President Donald Trump’s attempt to curb the constitutional right.

Contrary to a long-held understanding and practice of automatic citizenship for people born in the U.S., Trump’s Jan. 20 executive order said it wouldn’t automatically extend:

(1) when that person’s mother was unlawfully present in the United States and the father was not a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of said person’s birth, or (2) when that person’s mother’s presence in the United States at the time of said person’s birth was lawful but temporary . . . and the father was not a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of said person’s birth.

The administration had appealed to the Supreme Court on an emergency basis, seeking to narrow the nationwide scope of lower court rulings blocking birthright citizenship restrictions from taking effect while litigation about its legality moves forward. The justices Thursday deferred ruling on the applications pending the hearing, meaning Trump’s attempted restrictions stay halted for now.

“These cases — which involve challenges to the President’s January 20, 2025 Executive Order concerning birthright citizenship — raise important constitutional questions with major ramifications for securing the border,” the administration wrote. It said that “at this stage, the government comes to this Court with a ‘modest’ request: while the parties litigate weighty merits questions, the Court should ‘restrict the scope’ of multiple preliminary injunctions that ‘purpor[t] to cover every person … in the country,’ limiting those injunctions to parties actually within the courts’ power.”

The administration in March filed nearly identical applications in three cases in which lower courts ruled against Trump: in Maryland, Washington state and Massachusetts.