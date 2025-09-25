Opinion

Charlie Kirk firings: Why the First Amendment does not protect private employees September 17, 2025 / 01:20

Judge reinstates South Dakota professor who called Charlie Kirk a ‘hate spreading Nazi’

The art professor “demonstrated that he is likely to succeed on the merits of his First Amendment claim,” a federal judge wrote.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

