Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to jail for campaign finance scandal

However, the court acquitted Sarkozy of illegal campaign finance charges, citing insufficient evidence to prove he actually benefited from such a scheme. He was also acquitted of two other charges of corruption and embezzlement. Sarkozy was previously convicted of corruption and influence-peddling in 2021, for which he spent a brief sentence under house arrest, and, in another case he is appealing, of exceeding campaign spending limits.

Gadhafi, who was killed in a 2011 uprising during the Arab Spring, tried to change the global perception of Libya, which at the time was widely considered a pariah state. That year, Gadhafi claimed to a French journalist that he had funded Sarkozy’s campaign, saying, “Sarkozy is mentally deficient. … It’s thanks to me that he became president. … We gave him the funds that allowed him to win.”