The legal limits of free speech around Charlie Kirk are about to be tested in court

Litigation following the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk is starting up in court — not only against his alleged killer but also for people who’ve been fired for their speech about Kirk.

One of the latest examples comes from Suzanne Swierc, a practicing Catholic who was fired from Indiana’s Ball State University after she made a private Facebook post in which she wrote that “if you think Charlie Kirk was a wonderful person, we can’t be friends.” She called Kirk’s death a “tragedy” and said she’s praying “for his soul,” while calling his death “a reflection of the violence, fear, and hatred he sowed.”

Kirk’s supporters and some of his detractors alike have eulogized him as a free speech advocate. Now, the legal limits of speech about Kirk will be tested in court.

“Although this is clearly an opinion on a controversial subject, it is fully protected by the First Amendment,” Swierc’s lawyers with the ACLU of Indiana wrote of her social media post, which is pasted on page four of her civil complaint, filed Monday. “Her firing was unconstitutional, and she is entitled to declaratory and injunctive relief and her damages,” they wrote.