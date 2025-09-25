Trump’s petty vindictiveness on full display as indictment threat looms over James Comey

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 24 episode of “All In with Chris Hayes.”

James Comey, the former FBI director and outspoken critic of Donald Trump, is expected to be indicted by the Department of Justice in the coming days. At this point, it is not even clear what Comey would be charged with. Sources tell MSNBC that one component may be an allegation of lying to Congress — almost exactly five years ago — during Comey’s testimony about whether he authorized a leak.

That anniversary is actually very important here. Comey’s congressional testimony was on Sept. 30, 2020, which means the five-year statute of limitations expires next Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. So if Trump’s Justice Department wants to charge Comey with this dubious crime, it needs to do so before then.

It’s the culmination of an explicit effort to use the Justice Department to persecute and prosecute Trump’s political opponents and perceived enemies.

Both Comey’s lawyer and a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment to MSNBC. But if this reporting is accurate, this looks like a blatant abuse of the justice system — certainly far exceeding anything we’ve seen since Watergate, at least.

It’s the culmination of an explicit effort to use the Justice Department to persecute and prosecute Trump’s political opponents and perceived enemies. Not for crimes they have actually committed. Not because of the facts of the law. But a desire by the president of the United States to punish people who criticize him publicly.

Just look at the facts: The indictment is expected to come from the Eastern District of Virginia, the same jurisdiction where prosecutor Erik Siebert was pushed out last week for refusing to bring bogus charges against New York’s Democratic Attorney General Letitia James and for raising doubts about the investigation into Comey.

Siebert was then replaced with one of Trump’s former personal lawyers, Lindsey Halligan, a 36-year-old Florida insurance lawyer with absolutely no experience as a prosecutor, but who is presumably willing to bring whatever charges the president wants, regardless of the evidence.

All of this happened right out in the open. In a directive posted to Truth Social that may or may not have been intended as a private message to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Trump wrote, “Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.’”

The post added, “We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!! President D-J-T.”

That appears to be the sitting president directing his attorney general to ensure that his political opponents are criminally prosecuted. It now looks like he is going to get his wish — and swiftly.

It hasn’t even been a week since Siebert was forced out, and it seems Trump’s new U.S. attorney has magically found that there is new evidence to bring charges — evidence that career prosecutors could not find.