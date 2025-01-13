Jack Smith’s report on Trump election interference set for release after Cannon order

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon issued an order Monday that could clear the way for the Justice Department to release the election interference case-related volume of special counsel Jack Smith’s final report. But further word from an appeals court and potentially the Supreme Court could affect when the public sees the report.

In that same order, Cannon set a briefing schedule for this week and a Friday hearing over whether the classified documents case-related volume can be released on a limited basis to members of Congress. The DOJ previously agreed that it wouldn’t release the documents volume publicly while the case could still be revived against Donald Trump’s former co-defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira.

Cannon dismissed the case last year against all three defendants, and the government’s appeal of that dismissal is pending in the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. After Trump won the 2024 election, Smith dropped the appeal as to Trump, citing the DOJ’s policy against prosecuting sitting presidents. Smith has since left the DOJ and other department lawyers are handling this litigation over his report.

The defense filed motions seeking to block the report with both Cannon and the 11th Circuit. The appeals court rejected the defense motion last Thursday but declined to disturb a temporary injunction that Cannon issued last week, which would halt release of the report until Tuesday. In denying the defense motion, the circuit court noted that Cannon’s injunction wasn’t before the appeals court but that DOJ could appeal it to the circuit, which DOJ has since done and the circuit could issue a ruling anytime upending Cannon’s order.