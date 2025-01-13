Bannon calls Musk ‘evil’ and ‘racist’ as MAGA civil war boils over

There’s a war underway in MAGA world, between two of President-elect Donald Trump’s most power-hungry supporters.
Trump’s lack of coherent policy goals outside of lowering taxes for the rich has created a power vacuum in the conservative movement, with influencers like Trump benefactor Elon Musk and longtime Trump adviser Steve Bannon battling to determine the Republican Party’s policy priorities.
The battle boiled over in December, when Musk unnerved Bannon and many in the MAGA movement with his support for H-1B visas, which he suggested are necessary for employers to hire competent, skilled workers from abroad.
There were no “good guys” in this fight. Predictably, some of the arguments by H-1B critics were racist, and Musk — who seemed unwilling to grapple with concerns about the visa program — agreed with some disgusting comments during the feud, as well. MAGA world seemed most upset by Musk’s explicit threats and broad swipes at their movement, including his telling a social media user critical of the visas, “I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend” and crediting the backlash to “unrepentant racists” in the MAGA movement who he thinks need to be purged from the party.
Bannon went after Musk in 2018, calling him a “man child” and bashing his leadership at Tesla. But the visa debate sent Bannon — who served as White House chief strategist for part of Trump’s first term — and other far-right influencers of his ilk on a warpath against Musk.
And in a recent interview with an Italian news outlet, excerpts of which were published in Breitbart over the weekend, Bannon called Musk a “truly evil guy,” saying he only tolerated Musk because of his outsized wealth and willingness to spend it on the MAGA movement.