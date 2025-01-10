What is unconditional discharge? Trump receives lenient sentence in hush money case

UPDATE (Jan. 10, 2025, 10:14 a.m. ET): Judge Juan Merchan on Friday sentenced President-elect Donald Trump to unconditional discharge in his New York hush money case.

Judge Juan Merchan signaled he could sentence Donald Trump on Friday to an “unconditional discharge,” which Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said it doesn’t oppose.

Here’s what that sentence means, plus some examples of other New York defendants who received it in the past.

Under New York state law, it’s a sentence imposed “without imprisonment, fine or probation supervision.” According to the law, such a sentence can be appropriate when the judge “is of the opinion that no proper purpose would be served by imposing any condition upon the defendant’s release.”

Essentially, it’s a way to wrap up the hush money case without Merchan having to jail Trump or provide any other sort of punishment that could interfere with his return to the White House.