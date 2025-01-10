Opinion

Supreme Court denies Donald Trump’s request to halt Friday sentencing in New York hush money case January 9, 2025 / 07:15

What is unconditional discharge? Trump receives lenient sentence in hush money case

New York judges have seen fit to give that sentence in matters ranging from tax to speeding to weapons to trespass cases.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

