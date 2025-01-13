As wildfires rage, this conservative attacks sign language interpreters sharing news

On Friday, Christopher Rufo, the Manhattan Institute senior fellow who played a major role in whipping up people against critical race theory, quote-tweeted a video of a press conference by the Los Angeles County Emergency Management about the area wildfires that included a man using American Sign Language.
“I’m sorry, but we have to stop with the ridiculous sign language interpreters, who turn serious press conferences into a farce,” Rufo wrote. “There are closed captions on all broadcast channels and streaming services. No wild human gesticulators necessary.”
Users added community notes to refute Rufo’s claims, saying accurately that closed captioning is not universal nor universally effective and that ASL captures nuance that captioning misses. Richard Hanania, the right-wing commentator who previously wrote for white supremacist websites under a pseudonym, jumped on this, saying “that the process has been captured by the disability lobby,” a phrase that is laughable in that disabled people don’t have a lobby. Disabled people have some advocates, of course, but none with the power of Washington’s real power brokers.
Hanania argued that captioning “works fine” and that the so-called disability lobby has “to pretend like it doesn’t to force this absurdity onto us.”
The pair’s words reveal a lack of understanding about deaf people. ASL is the first language for many people who are born deaf or become deaf early in life; many people who become deaf or hard of hearing later in life tend to prefer captioning. In addition, while closed captioning works better for scripted television, delays for live television are inevitable or they can be garbled or displayed too quickly.
The expressiveness that Rufo dismissed as wild gesticulating has a utility, in the same way accenting certain words can in spoken language.
Though it was clearly not his intent, Rufo expressing irritation at the county emergency management agency including an ASL interpreter brings attention to an aspect of natural disasters and emergencies that isn’t discussed enough: People with disabilities are especially vulnerable during such disasters and emergencies.
The fires in Southern California have offered horrible examples already. Anthony Mitchell, 67, died in Altadena along with his son Justin Mitchell, who was in his early 20s. The father, who’d had a leg amputated, used a wheelchair to get around. His son had cerebral palsy and couldn’t walk. The ambulance he was waiting for to get him and his son out didn’t arrive in time, and they both died. “He probably could have gotten himself out, but he wasn’t going to leave my brother,” a surviving son told NBC News on Friday. “He really loved his kids.”
Former Australian child actor Rory Sykes, who was born blind and with cerebral palsy, also died after his mother failed to save him as the wildfires in Malibu raged. Sykes lived in a cottage on his family’s 17-acre estate and his mother reportedly “couldn’t put out the cinders on his roof with a hose.” She says the “water was switched off” by Las Virgenes Municipal Water. A spokesperson for Las Virgenes Municipal Water disputed that claim, saying “water service did remain available and uninterrupted to her property and the entire surrounding community.”
His mother told Australian outlet 10 News First that she has a broken arm and could not lift or move her son. “He said, ‘Mom, leave me.’ And no mom could leave their kid,” she said, crying. But when she returned from trying to enlist the aid of the fire department, she said, her son’s cottage had burned down.
Data shows that natural disasters create dire circumstances for people with disabilities. According to the United Nations’ Department of Economic and Social Affairs, they are two to four times more likely to die in conflict zones and natural disasters.