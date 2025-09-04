D.C. sues Trump administration over National Guard presence

The city of Washington, D.C., sued the Trump administration Thursday over its deployment of the National Guard from other states to the nation’s capital.

The lawsuit alleges the president’s unilateral deployment of National Guard troops from other states to patrol the city without the mayor’s consent violates the Home Rule Act, which gives Washington residents control over local affairs, with Congress retaining ultimate authority over the district.

The lawsuit, filed by city Attorney General Brian Schwalb, argues that President Donald Trump “disregarded Congress’s decision, half a century ago, to afford the residents of the District ‘the powers of local self-government,’ including the authority to police the District as they see fit. In so doing, he has run roughshod over a fundamental tenet of American democracy—that the military should not be involved in domestic law enforcement.”

“No American city should have the US military — particularly out-of-state military who are not accountable to the residents and untrained in local law enforcement — policing its streets,” Schwalb said in a statement to NBC News. “It’s DC today, but could be any other city tomorrow. We’ve filed this action to put an end to this illegal federal overreach.”