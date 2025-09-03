Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s military crackdowns have put America at a tipping point

The president’s use of the military as law enforcement in Los Angeles was ruled illegal — but he’s not done assaulting America.

Trump could send National Guard troops to Chicago ‘as soon as this week’: Gutierrez September 3, 2025 / 05:58
By  Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher is a senior editor and writer for MS NOW.